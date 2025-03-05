Minor son of SI held for running car over six schoolgirls in Moradabad

Minor son of a police sub-inspector was arrested in connection with the incident in which six schoolgirls were run over by a car in the Civil Lines area in Moradabad around a month back. All the victims were seriously injured. (Pic for representation only)

The accused who was arrested in the Civil Lines area on Monday, had been absconding after the incident. He was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to a government observation home. Four other accused in the case had already been sent to jail earlier.

SP city Kumar Ranvijay Singh said, “During the investigation, it was revealed that the fifth accused in the case was the 17-year-old son of a sub-inspector posted in Pilibhit. A non-bailable warrant had also been issued against the accused by the court. On Monday, the accused was apprehended in the Civil Lines area. He was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board in the afternoon and subsequently sent to the government observation home. So far, statements from three of the victims have been recorded, while three others are still recovering and remain in critical condition”.

The incident took place on February 7 at around 11.30am in the High Street area of Civil Lines in Moradabad. As many as six schoolgirls of class 12 were returning home after collecting their admit cards from school. They were standing by the roadside when they were harassed by a group of young men in a car. When the girls protested, the accused drove their car over them, leaving all six girls seriously injured, stated the FIR registered under BNS section 191(2) (rioting), 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 109 (attempt to murder).

The four other accused arrested earlier are Lakshya Pareja, Uday, Yash Sirohi, and Shagun Singh who was driving the car, said police sources.