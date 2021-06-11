Minors move court, demand compensation after Covid-infected father’s death in Delhi hospital

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday sought to know the stand of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea by two minor siblings, whose father died at Jaipur Golden Hospital in north Delhi’s Rohini on April 24 due to alleged lack of oxygen supply, seeking implementation of schemes for compensation to families and children who lost their sole bread earners due to disruption in oxygen supply during the second wave of Covid-19.

The petitioners, students of Class 7 and Class 2, have approached the court through their mother.

Justice Amit Bansal issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the Delhi Lieutenant Governor on the petition and asked them to file their replies within four weeks. The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 29.

Advocate Bharat Malhotra, representing the minors, sought expeditious implementation of various schemes floated by authorities to provide compensation and monthly sustenance allowance to bereaved sole earning single parent and to provide free education to their children, and monthly stipend to other families, who lost their sole earning member due to lack of supply of medical oxygen.

The plea cited a statement made by the hospital’s medical director that as many as 20 patients died and more than 200 lives were at stake due to lack of oxygen there.