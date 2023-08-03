Missing Arunachal boy found in Manipur, handed over to family: Police

A 16-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Arunachal Pradesh was found in Manipur’s Churachandpur on Tuesday, according to the Arunachal Pradesh police department.

(Representative Photo)

The minor boy, a resident of Pasighat in Arunachal’s East Siang district, had gone missing on July 29, said East Siang district superintendent of police (SP) Sh Sumit Kumar Jha, who was heading the operation.

He said that a missing report was filed at the Pasighat police station by the family members on July 31, after which the police swung into action and after intensive search and inter-state coordination with police and security forces, the boy was found on August 1 from Manipur.

SP Jha said that Manipur’s Churachandpur district superintendent of police (SP) Karthik Malladi contacted him regarding the recovery of a juvenile by Manipur’s Churachandpur police who was a resident of Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Yes, we found the boy and handed him over yesterday (Wednesday) to Arunachal police,” Churachandpur district SP Karthik Malladi said.

According to the information received from SP Malladi, the boy was found roaming around in Moirang by Village Defence Force (VDF) personnel Md Hussain who escorted him to the nearest security post at Kangvai manned by 9 Assam Rifles, the SP added.

Jha said that based on the inputs, a team was constituted consisting of sub-inspector Sh AK Mehta and head constable Onuk Pertin along with Sh Naku Koyu (Guardian) to recover the minor boy from Manipur.

The boy has been handed over to the family after observing all legal formalities, said SP Jha.

“We are immensely grateful for the synergistic efforts of all those who were involved in this operation. The constant support provided by SP Churachandpur Karthik Malladi, Churachandpur officer in charge, Bishnupur officer in charge, Capt Halvinder of Kangvai post, 9 Assam Rifles and VDF (Village Defence Force) Md Hussain to Pasighat police is commendable. It is heartwarming to see that through their support the minor could be recovered in the shortest possible time” SP East Siang Sumit Kumar Jha said in a release on Thursday.

The SP further lauded the efforts of sub-division police officer Pankaj Lamba, OC Pasighat Sh Tabin Padung, sub-inspector AK Mehta and head constable Onuk Pertin for their meticulous supervision and execution of the entire operation.