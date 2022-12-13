Mizoram excise and narcotics minister resigns saying ‘CM asked him to’

Mizoram excise and narcotics minister K. Beichhua resigned as minister of state. He submitted his resignation letter to chief minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday.

His resignation came a year ahead of the state assembly polls, which are due next year which comes as a setback for the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF).

Addressing media persons after submitting his resignation, Beichhua said that the chief minister wanted to reshuffle the cabinet and that he was asked by the CM to resign.

“I received a letter from the chief minister on Monday evening asking me to resign from my post. He (Zoramthanga) said he wants to reshuffle the cabinet,” Beichhua said.

The MNF legislator from south Mizoram’s Siaha constituency said that he would continue to be a legislator and remain in the party for now.

He said, however, he is not certain about his future and is yet to decide whether or not to join any other party. “I will decide my future course of action based on the aspiration of my people,” said Beichhua.

Beichhua was elected from Siaha constituency on the MNF ticket for two consecutive terms since 2013.

As the minister of state in the present Zoramthanga’s cabinet, Beichhua holds excise and narcotics, social welfare, sericulture and veterinary and animal husbandry portfolios.

People familiar with the matter said Beichhua’s resignation came as a result of the prevailing political impasse in Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) in Siaha.

Last month, the MNF-Congress coalition government in MADC was voted out of power after three MNF members voted against the coalition government in a no-confidence motion.

Subsequently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has 12 members, tied up with the estranged MNF members and formed a joint legislature party in late November and staked a claim to form a coalition government in MADC in south Mizoram Siaha district.

However, the approval is still pending before the governor.

Sources in the party have said that there was an internal squabble within the MNF due to the MADC political issue.

According to the sources, the MNF headquarters also dismissed C. Lawbei, party president of Siaha district on Monday in the wake of the political impasse.

Political analysts believe that Beichhua’s resignation will result in a big blow to the ruling MNF ahead of the assembly polls due next year.