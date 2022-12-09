Will contest at least 25 seats in next year’s Mizoram election: State AAP leader

AIZAWL: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest at least 25 out of 40 seats in the Mizoram assembly elections expected to be held next year, a senior state AAP leader said on Friday.

“We are scouting across the state for courageous and upright persons as party candidates. We are planning to contest as many seats as possible and at least 25,” AAP Mizoram organising chairman Andrew Lalremkima told a news conference in Aizawl on Friday, a day after the party secured 13% vote share in Gujarat elections that will entitle AAP to get a national party status.

He said AAP leaders from Delhi will campaign in Mizoram next year and the party expected to win a good number of seatsl.

AAP Mizoram organising secretary Joseph Biakthianghlima said the party established its base in Mizoram in April this year and has been enrolling members since then across the state.

Mizoram has 40 assembly seats and in the present assembly the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) headed by chief minister Zoramthanga has 28 members, opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM)-7, Congress-5 and BJP-1. Even though MNF is a member of BJP led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of the NDA government at the Centre, the party does not work with the BJP in the state.