Monday, Jul 07, 2025
Mizoram: Governor’s rule imposed in Chakma Autonomous District Council

BySangzuala Hmar
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 07:28 PM IST

The move follows prolonged political instability and frequent leadership changes in the Chakma Autonomous District Council

AIZAWL: Mizoram Governor V K Singh on Monday imposed governor’s rule in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) following prolonged political instability and frequent leadership changes.

Mizoram Governor General (retired) VK Singh. (File Photo)
A notification issued by the Department of District Council and Minority Affairs stated that the Governor has, under constitutional provisions, assumed all powers and functions vested in or exercisable by the CADC.

The move follows the ousting of chief executive member (CEM) Molin Kumar Chakma through a no-confidence motion on June 16. Subsequently, Lakkhan Chakma staked claim to become the third CEM of the 11th CADC, backed by eight BJP members who defected to the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) on June 2.

The notification cited “constant political instability” as a key reason behind the decision, stating that such a situation is “extremely detrimental for the CADC” and contrary to the objectives of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which mandates effective administration of tribal areas.

The Governor has authorised the deputy commissioner of Lawngtlai district to exercise the council’s powers on his behalf with immediate effect, for a period of six months or until further orders.

