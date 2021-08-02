MLA accused officer of hurling caste slur, files case

CPI-ML legislator from Agiaon in Bhojpur district, Manoj Manzil, on Monday filed a court case against Ara sadar circle officer for allegedly using caste slur against him, court officials said.

The case was filed with Ara civil court against CO Praveen Kumar Pandey under sections of SC/ST (Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes) Act and Indian Penal Code.

As per available information, the MLA had contacted the CO for releasing compensation amount to the family of CPI-ML leader Ranjan Yadav, who died in an accident on June 18 this year. “I, along with the wife of the deceased, met the CO on July 3, after which he approved the process. The CO then asked us to come on July 6 for getting compensation,” Manzil said.

“When we went to meet the CO on the given date, he arrived late. When we confronted him, he used caste slur against me,” the MLA has said in his complaint.

However, the CO handed over the compensation cheque to wife of the deceased.

CO Kumar did not respond to calls.