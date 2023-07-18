Home / Cities / Others / ‘Tara Shakti Free Kitchen’ to feed 2k destitutes in Sarojini Nagar

‘Tara Shakti Free Kitchen’ to feed 2k destitutes in Sarojini Nagar

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 18, 2023 09:32 PM IST

State finance minister Suresh Khanna and Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharakwal, among others, remained present on the occasion.

LUCKNOW Sarojini Nagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh on Tuesday launched “Tara Shakti Free Kitchen” to feed thousands of financially poor people in the area.

Sarojini Nagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh (HT Photo)
“In the first phase of this initiative, food will be arranged for people every morning and every evening at the MLA’s office near Parag Chauraha, Lokbandhu Chikitsalaya, and Sector M-45 Ashiyana. Nutritious and homemade food will be provided free of cost to 2,000 people. The food capacity will also be increased as per the requirement in future,” said the MLA in his press note.

“Two battery-operated rickshaws for ‘Tara Shakti Free Kitchen’ were also provided so that there is no difficulty in distribution of food to different places in the area,” it added.

When asked about the aim behind the initiative, Singh said that it was started with the inspiration of his mother Tara Singh. “No one should go hungry in Sarojini Nagar. It was my dream to provide fresh and nutritious food free of cost to the patients admitted in hospitals, their caretakers, working laborers, workers and other needy people under Sarojini Nagar assembly constituency. The dream has been shaped by Pragati Prayas Foundation, a Delhi-based social service organisation.”

