close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / MMMTU gets go-ahead for achieving ‘Institute of Eminence’ status

MMMTU gets go-ahead for achieving ‘Institute of Eminence’ status

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Nov 06, 2023 08:08 AM IST

In a significant decision, the managing board of Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University (MMMTU) Gorakhpur on Saturday evening gave its consent to maintain momentum of activities to fulfil the criteria for achieving status of ‘Institute of Eminence’ under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

In a significant decision, the managing board of Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University (MMMTU) Gorakhpur on Saturday evening gave its consent to maintain momentum of activities to fulfil the criteria for achieving status of ‘Institute of Eminence’ under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University campus. (HT File)
Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University campus. (HT File)

Under the process, the university authorities would first start appointment of teachers after a gap of six years since 2017. During this period, most of the teachers retired and out of 177 sanctioned posts, the strength of teachers reduced to 67 permanent teachers.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Vice chancellor of MMMTU Jaiprakash Saini confirmed that with the approval of Management Board, a fresh advertisement would be published to recruit new teachers including 22 professors, 31 associate professors and 57 assistant professors.

University authorities said that maintaining the ratio of students and teachers was necessary to meet out with the NIRF criteria and for institutional eminence and collaboration with foreign higher educational institutions without any prior approval of the government.

Managing Board and finance committee of the University discussed 12-point agenda and decided to open its doors for foreign students and universities along with reservation of 15 percent seats for them.

MMMTU VC said the University had planned to sign an agreement with over a hundred universities across the world to boost research through international coordination that would also provide exposure to students.

Prior to this, the academic council had also approved a proposal to establish a centre for extension and field reach out process. Clearing way for start-ups at university, dean of faculties has been enhanced from 3 to 8 apart from reservation of 15 percent seats for foreign students. University has also decided to increase 110 seats under self-financed courses, and now total of 360 seats would be available under the self-financed courses.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out