MNNIT’s 19th convocation ceremony tomorrow; 1,603 students to get degrees

The 19th annual convocation-2022 of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad will be held in the institute campus in Prayagraj on Saturday.

MNNIT officials led by director Prof RS Verma (middle) addressing media persons on Thursday . (HT Photo)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be the chief guest on the occasion, said MNNIT officials on Thursday.

Padma Shri Vinod Kumar Singh, Rahul and Namita Gautam Chair Professor, Department of Chemistry at IIT -Kanpur would be the guest of honour, they added.

Chairman of board of governors, director of MNNIT and chairman of the senate Prof RS Verma, Prof LK Mishra, dean (academic) besides senate members and Ramesh Pandey, registrar will grace the occasion along with all faculty members of the state’s lone NIT, the officials said.

Addressing media persons, Prof RS Verma said that during the convocation, a total of 1,603 degrees would be awarded including 919 BTech, 436 MTech, 99 MCA, 45 MBA and 22 MSc. The ceremony would also witness 82 research scholars being awarded PhD degrees, he added.

During the convocation event, 59 foreign students admitted through Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA) would also receive their degrees. Also, six foreign students who have secured admission through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) will also be awarded degrees, the MNNIT director shared.

A total of 33 gold medals will be given to postgraduate students and 16 gold medals to undergraduate students. Apart from these, 13 sponsored gold medals constituted by faculty, alumni and industry would also be conferred on students, Prof Verma said.

The ceremony would witness a total of 304 female students being awarded degrees.

Aryan Mittal of computer sciences and engineering branch and Palak Mishra of electronics and communication engineering would be awarded with overall ‘Institute Gold Medal’ amongst all the BTech Final Year students passing out batch 2022.

In addition, Om Vijay Gupta (BTech third year- Electronics and Communication Engineering), Divyanshu Agrawal (BTech second year-Electronics and Communication Engineering), Abhinav Goel (BTech second year-Computer Sciences and Engineering] and Arghyadeep Amber Chakrabarti (BTech second year-Chemical Engineering) along with Vaibhav Kansal (BTech first year- Computer Sciences and Engineering) will also be awarded Institute gold medals.

MNNIT has crafted its own niche by securing attractive placement offers for its final year students. A total of 1,057 offers were made to students by more than 315 companies and more than 95% of its BTech final year students have been placed in reputed companies this year. A total of 300 students received job offers above average salary package of ₹17.19 lakh per annum (LPA) for all nine BTech programmes. “Our students have brought laurels to the institute by bagging CTC of up to ₹1.18 crore per annum for BTech, ₹44.5 LPA for MCA, ₹33.88 LPA for MTech, ₹12.5 LPA for MBA and ₹11.4 LPA for MSc. While average CTC has increased to ₹17.19 LPA for BTech, ₹12.97 LPA for MTech and ₹13.49 LPA for MCA students,” MNNIT director Prof RS Verma shared.

