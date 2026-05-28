Mob beats to death man caught stealing in Kanjhawala house, 8 detained

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old alleged burglar was beaten to death by locals after he was caught inside a house trying to steal in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala area early Wednesday, and eight people have been detained in connection with the case, a police officer said. According to police, the incident occurred around 2 am, when the man allegedly entered the house of a labourer with the intention of committing theft. (Representative photo)

The deceased was identified as Karan. According to police, the incident occurred around 2 am, when the man allegedly entered the house of a labourer with the intention of committing theft. “The homeowner, who was asleep inside the house, woke up and caught the man. During the confrontation, Karan allegedly attacked him and injured his head before trying to escape,” the officer said.

The commotion alerted neighbours, who gathered at the scene and allegedly identified the man as a habitual thief involved in previous thefts in the locality and in the recent theft of a gas cylinder from a nearby house.

Police said the residents overpowered the man, tied his hands and legs, and allegedly assaulted him repeatedly.

A PCR call was around 5am, a police team reached the spot, and shifted the injured to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

A senior police officer said Karan had two theft cases registered against him. “The matter is being investigated from all angles and legal action has been initiated against those involved in the assault,” the officer said.