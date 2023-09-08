Vehicle carrying cattle set afire in Odisha

A mob torched a vehicle carrying three bullocks in Odisha’s Koenjhar on Thursday over suspicion that the animals were being smuggled. It was the latest in a series of such incidents in the state over the last six months. Police said over 350 cattle being trafficked have been seized in six months. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the vehicle carrying the bullocks halted at Dhanabeni when locals spotted it. “As several cases of cattle trafficking have been reported in the area, people suspected the vehicle owner was trafficking the cattle. The driver and other person in the vehicle fled before the mob set it afire,” said Dipti Ranjan Sahu, a local police officer. He added last month, locals intercepted another vehicle carrying 11 bullocks.

Three vans allegedly carrying around 100 cattle to West Bengal were set ablaze in Balasore last week after police allegedly did not take any action.

On September 14, a group called Go Surakhya Samiti intercepted the Puducherry-Howrah Express at Balasore station over allegations that it carried 31 cows without required documents. The train left the station after police verified the documents of the cattle transporters. Police said over 350 cattle being trafficked have been seized in six months.

The Union government has alerted Odisha about cattle trafficking from six Odisha districts to West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. It asked the state to set up police check posts at major entry points along the inter-state borders and control rooms for registration of complaints regarding illegal trafficking and movement of cattle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON