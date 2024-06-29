Mohali DC establishes disciplinary cell to improve revenue office efficiency

Deputy commissioner Aashika Jain has constituted a disciplinary cell in a bid to enhance the efficiency of revenue offices. During a review meeting at the District Administrative Complex, Sector 76, Mohali, the deputy commissioner (DC) emphasised that the performance of revenue officials and staff will be ranked as “good” or “bad” based on grievances related to them. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The cell, headed by assistant commissioner (General), will have a two-way functioning system — one for revenue officers and another for other staff.

During a review meeting at the District Administrative Complex, Sector 76, the deputy commissioner (DC) emphasised that the performance of revenue officials and staff will be ranked as “good” or “bad” based on grievances related to them.

She directed revenue officers to dispose of complaints related to the revenue department works carefully and diligently to ensure timely disposal.

To ensure seamless functioning of revenue offices, she also directed revenue officers to make arrangements for link officers to work as replacements in case of leave of revenue patwaris.

Revenue tehsildars were directed to relieve revenue patwaris and other staff by obtaining a charge report in time to effect their transfer orders timely.

The DC also directed sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to submit collector rate proposals on a sub-division-wise basis, with clear remarks and logic in case of rate reduction in a particular area. Revenue officers were asked to expedite pending mutations and jamabandis to update revenue records regularly.

Taking note of pendency in Zirakpur and Kharar, the DC directed officials to submit an action-taken report by next week. She also directed officials to expedite mutations related to national highway acquisitions.

To boost Svamitva (ownership documents), the DC asked SDMs to review the progress of drone flying and final mapping on a weekly basis.