 Mohali DC establishes disciplinary cell to improve revenue office efficiency - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali DC establishes disciplinary cell to improve revenue office efficiency

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 29, 2024 09:47 PM IST

The cell, headed by assistant commissioner (General), will have a two-way functioning system — one for revenue officers and another for other staff

Deputy commissioner Aashika Jain has constituted a disciplinary cell in a bid to enhance the efficiency of revenue offices.

During a review meeting at the District Administrative Complex, Sector 76, Mohali, the deputy commissioner (DC) emphasised that the performance of revenue officials and staff will be ranked as “good” or “bad” based on grievances related to them. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
During a review meeting at the District Administrative Complex, Sector 76, Mohali, the deputy commissioner (DC) emphasised that the performance of revenue officials and staff will be ranked as “good” or “bad” based on grievances related to them. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The cell, headed by assistant commissioner (General), will have a two-way functioning system — one for revenue officers and another for other staff.

During a review meeting at the District Administrative Complex, Sector 76, the deputy commissioner (DC) emphasised that the performance of revenue officials and staff will be ranked as “good” or “bad” based on grievances related to them.

She directed revenue officers to dispose of complaints related to the revenue department works carefully and diligently to ensure timely disposal.

To ensure seamless functioning of revenue offices, she also directed revenue officers to make arrangements for link officers to work as replacements in case of leave of revenue patwaris.

Revenue tehsildars were directed to relieve revenue patwaris and other staff by obtaining a charge report in time to effect their transfer orders timely.

The DC also directed sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to submit collector rate proposals on a sub-division-wise basis, with clear remarks and logic in case of rate reduction in a particular area. Revenue officers were asked to expedite pending mutations and jamabandis to update revenue records regularly.

Taking note of pendency in Zirakpur and Kharar, the DC directed officials to submit an action-taken report by next week. She also directed officials to expedite mutations related to national highway acquisitions.

To boost Svamitva (ownership documents), the DC asked SDMs to review the progress of drone flying and final mapping on a weekly basis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Mohali DC establishes disciplinary cell to improve revenue office efficiency
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On