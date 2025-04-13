Mohali: Kangra woman booked for driving man to suicide

A man allegedly ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance at his service station in Nayagaon on Friday. On the complaint by deceased’s wife, the Nayagaon police, Mohali, registered a case against the Kangra woman. (HT Photo)

The deceased’s wife, in her complaint to the Nayagaon police, stated that they got married on June 23, 2013, and had two children.

But her husband was in an extra-marital relationship with a woman from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, and had been living away from the family, she alleged.

She further claimed that on Friday her husband called her over the phone and said, “The girl on whom you had doubts has ruined my life and everything. That’s why I’m taking this extreme step.”

He then disconnected the phone call and did not respond to her repeated attempts to contact him. The complainant said she rushed to his service station, where she learnt that he had consumed a poisonous substance. He was rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he breathed his last.

On the wife’s complaint, police registered a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the Kangra woman.