Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Wednesday constituted a town vending committee. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Wednesday constituted a town vending committee. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Mohali mayor constitutes town vending committee

Committee will coordinate between vendors and municipal corporation and initiate plans to rehabilitate vendors
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 02:17 AM IST

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Wednesday constituted a town vending committee.

The members include councillors Kamalpreet Singh Bani and Jaspreet Singh Gill; DSP traffic Guriqbal Singh; Punjab National Bank manager (Municipal Bhawan) Manjeet Kaur; chief sanitary inspector Sarabjit Singh; senior adviser of Sarvahitkari Kalyan Society Jaswinder Sharma; S Chaudhary from Mohali Senior Citizens Association; Balkaran Singh Bhaati of Ajit Park Neighborhood Association; Munish Singla of Mohali Grocery Merchant Association and Vijay Kumar, Manjit Singh, Satpal Singh, Parshotam Lal, Maya and Ram Kumari, who are vendors.

Sidhu said the committee will coordinate between vendors and municipal corporation and initiate plans to rehabilitate vendors and has been constituted with representation from all sections.

