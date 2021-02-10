Mohali MC polls: Congress manifesto promises bus stand in centre of city

The Congress on Wednesday released its 34-point manifesto for the Mohali municipal corporation elections scheduled on February 14.

Addressing the media at a private hotel in Phase 9, cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu promised to construct a new bus stand in the centre of the city for the convenience of people, as the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Inter State Bus Terminus was in Phase 6 and under litigation.

“We will implement need-based policy for residential houses and also allow construction of first floor in commercial and bay shops,” he said.

He assured to establish one more fire station, cow shed and a local bus service, besides underground parking under all public parks in the city.

To check crime, CCTV cameras will be installed at all important places. A state-of-the-art skill development institute will be set up to provide skilled workers to the industry and increase employment opportunities for the youth. Besides, road carpeting will be done with new techniques to maintain equal level of roads, Sidhu said.

Expressing confidence about Congress’ win, the minister said they had no opponent in the elections and will win on the basis of the development work done by the party over the past few years.

On the occasion, senior Congress leaders, including former senior deputy mayor Rishav Jain, Kharar Market Committee chairman Harkesh Sharma, Kuljeet Singh Bedi, Rajinder Singh Rana, Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu, Harpreet Singh Bunty, Victor Niholka, HS Riar and Kamalpreet Singh Banni, were also present.

KEY PROMISES IN 34-POINT MANIFESTO

New bus stand in the centre of the city

More government schools and upgrade of existing ones

Need-based housing policy

Underground parking under all public parks

CCTV cameras at important places and Wi-Fi in all markets

State-of-the-art skill development institute

New cow shed on 10.5 acres

A new fire station