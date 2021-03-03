Mohali MC to take over road maintenance from April 1

From April 1, the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) will take over the maintenance of roads in the city from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

The re-carpeting work of the roads in Sectors 76 to 80 hasn’t been carried out for the last four years and their condition has gone from bad to worse. The roads are hardly motorable and are filled with potholes and uncovered manholes.

In addition to some engineering flaws, the persistent ignorance of the authorities towards re-carpeting the roads after digging them up for underground drainage work adds to the woes.

The internal roads, too, are in bad shape. Water logging due to gullies that get choked often is another reason for residents’ disappointment. Even mild rainfall causes water stagnation. The worst affected is the dividing road of Sector 79/80, which has the maximum number of potholes.

Chief engineer of GMADA, Davinder Singh, said, “We re-carpet the roads after five years, but the decision to hand over the maintenance work to MC has already been taken. Regarding the dividing road of Sector 79/80, we have already allotted the work and it will begin soon.”

‘Residents’ ignorance also damages roads’

Most of the time it is the ignorant attitude of the residents that causes damage to the roads especially during construction of houses, when they use the road for keeping the building material, he added.

When contacted, MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg said, “The survey is going on and we will only take roads in proper condition or will take money from GMADA.”

President of the Plot Allotment and Development Welfare Committee, Sectors 76-80, Sucha Singh Kalaur said, “We have been pursuing the authorities for several years, but they have not re-carpeted the roads yet. Internal sector roads are the worst.”

‘Despite huge tax, roads still have potholes’

Highlighting the resentment among residents, senior vice-president of the committee Major Singh said, “Driving on these bumpy roads without tripping is not easy. Even after paying such a huge road tax, all our roads have potholes and uneven surfaces. It seems that the work was carried out halfheartedly.”

“After repairing the water pipelines, no one cares about repairing the roads that were dug up and when officials are asked about the pits lying open, they say, ‘The pits have been left open for testing after repair. We will fill them up once we check for leakages.’ Residents, however, claim that those pits have been left open for months and all such repairs are done in patches,” added Major Singh.