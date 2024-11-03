Mohali SSP’s surprise visit in civvies leads to arrest of 21 for hooliganism

Police arrested 21 individuals for hooliganism after senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek, dressed in civvies, made a surprise visit to the Sector 68 mini market. Inspector Rupinder Singh, SHO of the Phase-8 police station, confirmed that an assault and wrongful restraint case had been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against at least 21 accused. (Stock image)

The SSP, who was conducting an unannounced check in the area around 12 am on the intervening night between October 30 and 31, encountered a large group causing public disturbance and indulging in hooliganism.

Upon asking the crowd to disperse, Pareek was met with defiance, as the men reportedly questioned his authority. Undeterred, the SSP discreetly called in reinforcements, alerting station house officers (SHOs) from five nearby police stations. Within minutes, officers arrived at the scene, detaining as many as 21 accused.

Inspector Rupinder Singh, SHO of the Phase-8 police station, confirmed that an assault and wrongful restraint case had been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against at least 21 accused.

“We will not tolerate hooliganism and this kind of behaviour in Mohali. A strong message has been sent to anyone disturbing public peace and safety,” the SSP said later.