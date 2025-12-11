MoPSW pushes Varanasi’s dev as major Inland Water Transport hub

A high-level review meeting chaired by Vijay Kumar, secretary of the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways (MoPSW), was held in Varanasi to assess ongoing Inland Water Transport (IWT) projects and advance the city’s development as a major IWT hub. India's first indigenous hydrogen-fuelled passenger vessel, built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, begins commercial operations on the Ganga river, in Varanasi on Thursday (PTI)

During the meeting, Kumar reviewed the progress of multiple IWT initiatives in the region. Senior officials from central and state agencies participated, with the objective of strengthening coordination and accelerating project implementation.

Aligned with the ministry’s vision to transform Varanasi into a major IWT hub, the meeting examined several key projects currently underway. These include the expansion of cargo handling capacity at the Multi-Modal Terminal (MMT), development of community jetties, progress on the Quick Pontoon Opening Mechanism (QPOM), the proposed Freight Village/Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP), a ship repair facility, a cruise terminal, the RCoE Varanasi, urban water metro services and the introduction of electric and hydrogen-powered vessels.

The secretary stressed the importance of synergy among agencies, noting that effective inter-agency coordination is essential for infrastructure development, fairway enhancement, improved connectivity, and the overall strengthening of inland water transport in the region.

Updates were also presented on project timelines, ongoing dredging and fairway maintenance on NW-1, rail and road connectivity linkages for the MMT, and upcoming tender schedules for key infrastructure components.

Kumar appreciated the efforts of all participating agencies and urged them to maintain close coordination to ensure smooth and timely project execution. He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to developing Varanasi into a modern, vibrant hub for cargo movement, passenger services, training, cruise tourism and ship repair, creating significant economic opportunities for eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting was attended by divisional commissioner S Rajalingam, officials from various related departments, senior representatives from MoPSW and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), and representatives from NTCPWC, IIT Madras, IPRCL, Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), NHLML, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and the Shipping Corporation of India.