Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva MD Jaysukh Patel sent to police custody

The sessions court of Morbi on Wednesday sent Jaysukh Patel, managing director of Oreva group, to jail after his police remand ended.

Police did not seek further remand of Patel, who is an accused in the bridge collapse tragedy on October 30, 2022 in Morbi where as many as 135 lives were lost.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patel, whose firm Oreva group, was awarded the contract for the maintenance and operation of the British era foot bridge, was on January 27, 2023 named as an accused and absconder in a chargesheet filed by Gujarat police in connection with the bridge collapse incident.

The chief judicial magistrate court of Morbi on February 2 granted remand till Wednesday to Patel who surrendered before the court on January 31.

Also Read:Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva MD Jaysukh Patel surrenders before court

Earlier, the government prosecutor while seeking Patel’s remand for 14 days, said police wanted to question Patel and know how did he manage to throw open the bridge on October 26 without a fitness certificate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The prosecutor told the court on February 2 that in June 2018, an agreement was signed with Patel to operate, maintain, manage and collect rent with respect to the suspension bridge and the said 9 years’ period expired on June 15, 2017.

However, Patel continued to manage and operate the bridge till March 2022 when the new agreement was signed.

Built in 1879, the 233-metre-long suspension bridge spanning the Machchu river, was crammed with people when it collapsed on October 30 last year.

Police have arrested nine people and the government constituted a special investigation team (SIT).