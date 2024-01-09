More illegal occupants evicted from Allahabad University hostels

The drive to remove illegal occupants from Allahabad University (AU) hostels continued on Tuesday, with officials and police sealing 59 rooms at KPUC, Diamond Jubilee, and AN Jha hostels after evacuating the belongings of illegal occupants and securing their possessions. The varsity officials launched a drive against illegal inmates residing in its hostels on Monday. Allahabad University (HT File Photo)

Over a five-hour drive, AU officials locked 37 rooms at KPUC, 4 at Diamond Jubilee, and 37 at AN Jha hostels.

AU officials also verified the educational documents of students residing legally in the hostel rooms, capturing videography of all hostel occupants.

AU proctor Rakesh Kumar Singh reported that the team inspected the Diamond Jubilee hostel, which has 120 rooms. Four illegally occupied rooms were sealed. At KPUC, 37 out of 150 rooms were found to be illegally occupied and were subsequently sealed. In the AN Jha hostel, 18 out of 132 rooms were sealed due to illegal occupancy.

During the operation, members of the proctorial board, including Vivek Kumar Dwivedi, Atul Narayan, Sarvesh Singh, Vijay Ravidas, ACP Rajiv Yadav, and wardens from all hostels were present.

On the first day of the drive, the officials evicted a total of 249 rooms from Tarachand and Shatabdi (Boys) hostels together which were illegally occupied.

Proctor Akhlesh Singh stated that the drive would also be conducted at PCB and GN Jha hostels. GN Jha has a capacity of 200 rooms, out of which 104 are occupied by illegal occupants, while at PCB, all 250 rooms are occupied by legal tenants.