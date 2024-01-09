close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / More illegal occupants evicted from Allahabad University hostels

More illegal occupants evicted from Allahabad University hostels

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jan 10, 2024 05:16 AM IST

Officials and police at Allahabad University have sealed 59 rooms at various hostels after removing illegal occupants and verifying the documents of legal tenants.

The drive to remove illegal occupants from Allahabad University (AU) hostels continued on Tuesday, with officials and police sealing 59 rooms at KPUC, Diamond Jubilee, and AN Jha hostels after evacuating the belongings of illegal occupants and securing their possessions. The varsity officials launched a drive against illegal inmates residing in its hostels on Monday.

Allahabad University (HT File Photo)
Allahabad University (HT File Photo)

Over a five-hour drive, AU officials locked 37 rooms at KPUC, 4 at Diamond Jubilee, and 37 at AN Jha hostels.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

AU officials also verified the educational documents of students residing legally in the hostel rooms, capturing videography of all hostel occupants.

AU proctor Rakesh Kumar Singh reported that the team inspected the Diamond Jubilee hostel, which has 120 rooms. Four illegally occupied rooms were sealed. At KPUC, 37 out of 150 rooms were found to be illegally occupied and were subsequently sealed. In the AN Jha hostel, 18 out of 132 rooms were sealed due to illegal occupancy.

During the operation, members of the proctorial board, including Vivek Kumar Dwivedi, Atul Narayan, Sarvesh Singh, Vijay Ravidas, ACP Rajiv Yadav, and wardens from all hostels were present.

On the first day of the drive, the officials evicted a total of 249 rooms from Tarachand and Shatabdi (Boys) hostels together which were illegally occupied.

Proctor Akhlesh Singh stated that the drive would also be conducted at PCB and GN Jha hostels. GN Jha has a capacity of 200 rooms, out of which 104 are occupied by illegal occupants, while at PCB, all 250 rooms are occupied by legal tenants.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out