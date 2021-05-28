Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mosquito menace: MCDs submit status report in Delhi HC
The three municipal corporations of Delhi (MCD) filed their status reports before the Delhi high court on Friday on the action taken by them to contain the mosquito menace in the city
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi:
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 11:49 PM IST
The reports were given in a plea initiated by the court on the mosquito menace, which stated that with the current Covid-19 situation, the efforts to contain the vector borne diseases have taken a backseat.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) told the court that till date, four cases of malaria, 10 cases of dengue and two cases of Chikungunya have been reported within its jurisdiction. It said beat officers have been assigned to carry regular checks and till date, visits have been paid to 15,55,247 households till May 22.

“Out of these, 1,979 houses/premises have been found breeding with Aedes mosquito. The breeding has been treated followed by health education message to the house/building owners,” read the SDMC’s status report.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation, in its status report filed through advocate Tushar Sannu, has said the department is taking efforts for behavioural change among citizens through regular RWA meetings, school rallies, community awareness campaigns in all municipal wards, nukkad natak etc.

It also said that it is taking measures like covering water tanks with lids, clearing away vegetation and other matter from banks of streams, preventing pooling of water from tap leakages, destroying breeding spots where mosquitoes can lay eggs like stagnant or slow flowing water, etc.

The North MCD said regular checks and inspections is being carried out. The bench asked the civic bodies to file a further status report and posted the matter for hearing in July.

