Home / Cities / Others / Woman, son burnt to death trying to save cattle after shed catches fire

Woman, son burnt to death trying to save cattle after shed catches fire

ByAbdur Rahman
Apr 13, 2023 08:15 PM IST

The incident took place in Maharajganj’s Bhusi Amva village early on Thursday morning when Kaushaliya Devi lit the household garbage for smoke to get rid of mosquitoes.

GORAKHPUR In a tragic incident, a 56-year-old woman and her 35-year-old son died while trying to save their cattle after the thatched sheds where they were kept caught fire. The incident took place in Maharajganj’s Bhusi Amva village early on Thursday morning when Kaushaliya Devi lit the household garbage for smoke to get rid of mosquitoes.

A cow also sustained severe burn injuries in the incident. (Representational photo)
A cow also sustained severe burn injuries in the incident. (Representational photo)

However, the smoulders soon turned into huge flames and engulfed the huts where the cattle were kept. In panic, Devi and her son Ram Asheesh rushed to the burning sheds to free their cattle. In the process, Devi collided with a pillar and Ram made a dash to save his mother. Unfortunately, the hut collapsed at this point, trapping them both inside. The mother-son duo were burnt to death in the incident.

A cow also sustained severe burn injuries in the incident. Following the incident, circle officer police Anand Kumar Singh, along with area tehsildar, rushed to the spot and assured the family members of full cooperation from the government.

Later, police sent dead bodies for autopsy. Meanwhile, tehsildar Vivekananda has confirmed that he has pursued the case before higher authorities for financial help. The ex-gratia amount is likely to be announced soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
autopsy cattle cow fire gorakhpur government maharajganj panic pillar smoke woman + 9 more
autopsy cattle cow fire gorakhpur government maharajganj panic pillar smoke woman + 8 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out