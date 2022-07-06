MP: Tribal woman assaulted, forced to carry her husband on shoulder

A 42-year-old woman was allegedly beaten up and forced to carry her husband on shoulders in Khargone district for allegedly leaving her husband and staying with her uncle, police said on Wednesday.

This is the second such incident reported from Madhya Pradesh in the past two days when a tribal woman was harassed for leaving her husband’s house.

According to Khargone police, the accused, including the husband and brothers of the woman, also beat her uncle for allowing the woman and her two children to stay in his house. Police registered an FIR for outraging modesty of a woman, rioting and voluntarily causing hurt and arrested five people on Wednesday.

Police swung into action after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Khargone superintendent of police Dharamveer Yadav said, “The woman was married to a man in Barwani district. The couple has two children but the woman’s husband used to beat her up in an intoxicated state. She left her house five months ago and came to her brother’s house in a village in Khargone district. The woman’s brother refused to allow her at their house so she was staying with her uncle, younger brother of her father.”

The woman’s husband came to know that the woman was staying at her uncle’s house on July 2. He came to the village in Khargone and beat up her uncle. The woman’s brothers also beat the uncle. Later, they beat the woman and forced her to carry the husband on her shoulders and walk in the village, the SP said.

The villagers shot the video of the incident. The woman was then forced to leave her uncle’s village to live with her husband, police said.

Police registered the case on the complaint of the uncle who has been admitted to a district hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. Five persons including woman’s husband and brother have been arrested, the SP said.

On Sunday, a tribal woman in Dewas was assaulted and forced to carry her husband to stay at her friend’s house. Police arrested the 11 accused in the matter.