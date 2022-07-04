MP: Tribal woman allegedly thrashed, forced to carry husband on her shoulders
A 30-year-old tribal woman was allegedly thrashed on Sunday and forced to carry her husband on shoulders wearing garland of shoes in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district, said police.
Police arrested nine people including her husband of Borpadav village of the district for assaulting, rioting, outraging modesty of woman and criminal intimidation.
A video of the incident went viral on social media in which the husband of the woman was seen thrashing her brutally in front of villagers and later, the woman was forced to carry her husband on her shoulders. The villagers were also seen offering her garland of shoes.
Also Read: Dalit boy stripped, thrashed: NCSC directs Punjab officials to file action taken report
The incident was reported on Sunday but came to light on Monday.
Dewas additional superintendent of police Suryakant Sharma said, “The woman went missing a week ago. Her husband filed a missing complaint at Udainagar police station. Recently, he came to know that the woman was hiding in a house of a man, who is stated to be a close friend of the woman. The husband of the woman reached the house and dragged her out in front of villagers. Later, she was thrashed brutally.”
The villagers forced her to wear garland of shoes and later forced her to carry her husband. Four villagers helped the woman in carrying the husband and walking in the village”, Sharma added.
Later, the woman’s friend filed a complaint with the police. The woman informed police that she got married at the age of 15 years and her husband used to harass her so she ran away from her house.
Police are investigating the matter after registering a case against 11 named and 15 unnamed people under section 147 (punishment for rioting), 354 (assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty), 294 (using obscene language), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house tresspassing), 509 (insult the modesty of woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation).
Police arrested nine people on Monday.
(With inputs from Nitin Gupta from Dewas)
-
Delhi: From a granary to creative business street
For the uninitiated, Dhan Mill Compound, a former granary and a cluster of warehouses, has morphed into the city’s modish food, fashion, design and lifestyle destination. Its streets are lined with art cafes, home décor outlets, ateliers, art galleries, pottery studios, dance halls and high-end boutiques, whose facades and interiors are as interesting and experimental as the wares they deal in. Interestingly, all of these fancy establishments are housed in re-purposed warehouse buildings, which still have metal roofs.
-
Over a million got jobs on Rozgar Bazaar: Delhi govt
According to a Delhi government official, a break-up of the total jobs, including the list of employers and the number of people they hired, will be shared “in a couple of days”. Notably, the government portal was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 27, 2020, to help entry-level and blue-collar job seekers connect with employers at a time when the Covid-19 induced lockdown left many people unemployed.
-
Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister
“Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.
-
Delhi weather: Yellow alert issued till Tuesday
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. The Capital recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on Saturday and 117.2mm on Friday, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm, said weather experts.
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics