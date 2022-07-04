MP: Tribal woman allegedly thrashed, forced to carry husband on her shoulders

A 30-year-old tribal woman was allegedly thrashed on Sunday and forced to carry her husband on shoulders wearing garland of shoes in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district, said police.

Police arrested nine people including her husband of Borpadav village of the district for assaulting, rioting, outraging modesty of woman and criminal intimidation.

A video of the incident went viral on social media in which the husband of the woman was seen thrashing her brutally in front of villagers and later, the woman was forced to carry her husband on her shoulders. The villagers were also seen offering her garland of shoes.

The incident was reported on Sunday but came to light on Monday.

Dewas additional superintendent of police Suryakant Sharma said, “The woman went missing a week ago. Her husband filed a missing complaint at Udainagar police station. Recently, he came to know that the woman was hiding in a house of a man, who is stated to be a close friend of the woman. The husband of the woman reached the house and dragged her out in front of villagers. Later, she was thrashed brutally.”

The villagers forced her to wear garland of shoes and later forced her to carry her husband. Four villagers helped the woman in carrying the husband and walking in the village”, Sharma added.

Later, the woman’s friend filed a complaint with the police. The woman informed police that she got married at the age of 15 years and her husband used to harass her so she ran away from her house.

Police are investigating the matter after registering a case against 11 named and 15 unnamed people under section 147 (punishment for rioting), 354 (assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty), 294 (using obscene language), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house tresspassing), 509 (insult the modesty of woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Police arrested nine people on Monday.

(With inputs from Nitin Gupta from Dewas)

