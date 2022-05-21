Dalit boy stripped, thrashed: NCSC directs Punjab officials to file action taken report

Taking suo moto cognizance, the National Commission for Schedule Castes (NCSC) on Friday issued a notice to Punjab government officials asking them to submit an action taken report till May 26 in an incident wherein a 12-year-old dalit teenager boy was allegedly stripped and thrashed in Muktsar district.

The commission asked the divisional commissioner (Ferozepur division), deputy commissioner (Muktsar), inspector general of police (Faridkot Range) and senior superintendent of police (Muktsar), to investigate the matter and to submit the report within seven days, through post or email, based on the facts and information on the action taken on the allegation/matter.

As per the information received by the NCSC via viral videos and news on May 19, a dalit woman from Harjinder Nagar in Malout town of the district alleged that a non-dalit man thrashed her son and later uploaded the video on social media.

“My husband left me and our son seven years ago. After that, I was in a relationship with Arshdeep Singh, a resident of Sarawan Bodla village. Soon, he got married to someone but he used to visit my house. When I tried to end the relationship, he started harassing me and my son. One day, he visited my house, stripped naked my 12-year-old son and thrashed him brutally. He also shot the video of the incident which he later uploaded on the internet and made it viral,” the dalit woman said in a complaint to local police.

She further said in that complaint that the police officials of Malout police station didn’t help her, even when the accused threatened her of dire consequences inside the police station.