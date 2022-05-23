Ludhiana: 50-yr-old man, sister thrashed, bike robbed
Eight miscreants robbed a 50-year-old man of his bike after thrashing him and his sister at Barewal Road on Saturday.
The victim, Jarnail Singh, 50, of Sant Vihar, Chuharpur Road, told police that he and his sister Nisha Rani were going to pray at a shrine near Sutlej river on his bike. When they were near the Guava Orchard on Barewal Road, at least eight blocked their way and robbed his bike after thrashing them, he alleged.
ASI Raj Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 379-B and 149 of Indian Penal Code has been registered and the suspects are yet to be identified accused.
-
Rickshaw driver held for robbing 13-year-old boy of gold chain
Dombivli: A 19-year-old autorickshaw driver at Dombivli was arrested on Saturday for allegedly abducting a 13-year-old boy and robbing hThe 13-year-old boy, Saiof his gold chain, a police official said on Sunday. The incident had taken place on Wednesday. According to cops, the accused has done several such thefts in the past few months. An offence was registered against Magre and he was arrested, Vishnunagar police station senior police inspector, Pandharinath Bhalerao said.
-
Baljinder Singh Bittu, Hitesh Puri re-elected FOSWAC and CRAWFED chairpersons
The Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh and the Chandigarh Resident Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) held their respective annual general body meetings on Sunday, deciding that Baljinder Singh Bittu and Hitesh Puri will continue as the FOSWAC and CRAWFED chairpersons. The members later chose Bittu to continue unanimously. The members also unanimously elected Puri to continue as chairperson.
-
Ambala road mishap: Woman driver booked for culpable homicide
A day after a 39-year-old man was killed and Mohit's wife and two kids were injured after their vehicle was hit by a Range Rover SUV on the national highway in Ambala, the woman driver, identified as Variyata Janglan (26), was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and sent to judicial custody on Sunday, police said. According to the FIR, Variyata was driving the car, while another woman was sitting next to her.
-
Ludhiana Improvement Trust told to transfer Orient Cinema site to deceased allottee’s legal heirs
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ludhiana, has directed the Ludhiana Improvement Trust to transfer the Orient Cinema site at Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar to the legal heirs of deceased allottee Kamaljit Singh, who are the complainants in the case, after receiving requisite documents from them. As per the complaint submitted by Sukhmeen Kaur of Rajguru Nagar, her husband Kamaljit Singh had been allotted the site by LIT(opposite party in the case).
-
PGI doctors treat heart complication through rare intervention
An unusual case of old myocardial infarction (heart attack) with multi-vessel coronary artery disease (many blockages in arteries supplying blood to the heart) was successfully treated by the experts of the cardiology department of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS). The 52-year-old male patient has been discharged after treatment. He was getting medical treatment and reporting intermittent chest pain (angina). In February 2022, he suffered second heart attack.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics