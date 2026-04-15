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‘Mukhiya is CM in panchayat; each panchayat to get 52 L in 10-15 days’

Rural minister Deepika Pandey Singh announced ₹2,254 crore for panchayats, emphasizing mukhiyas' role in village development and women's empowerment in governance.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 03:04 am IST
By Debashish Sarkar, Jamshedpur
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Rural development and panchayati raj minister Deepika Pandey Singh said, “Mukhiya is the CM in his panchayat under the three-layered panchayati raj system and each of the 4,342 panchayats in the state will receive funds worth 52 lakh in next 10-15 days,” people aware of the matter said.

Jharkhand rural development and panchayati raj minister Deepika Pandey Singh speaks at an event at Chaibasa (HT PHOTO)

“The Fifteenth Finance Commission has allocated 2,254 crore for the panchayats to strengthen rural infrastructure... The mukhiyas have a crucial role in the all-round development of villages,” Pandey Singh said, addressing the Kolhan Division-level conclave of mukhiyas at Chaibasa.

“At least 217 mukhiyas from West Singhbhum district, 231 mukhiyas from East Singhbhum and 132 from Seraikela-Kharsawan district participated in the conclave. Eleven mukhiyas from the three districts were felicitated by the minister,” Chandan Kumar, West Singhbhum deputy commissioner said on Tuesday.

Referring to the implementation of the PESA Act, Pandey Singh said the incumbent state government had strengthened the traditional gram sabhas.

“Now, the decision of the gram sabha will be above everything and no scheme or project can be implemented without their prior permission and approval. It is also first time that women have been given the right to become the secretary of the gram sabha, which is a big step forward towards women empowerment,” said Pandey Singh.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debashish Sarkar

Debashish Sarkar is a special correspondent based in Jamshedpur. He has been covering government, administration, politics and crime among other things.

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Home / Cities / Other Cities / ‘Mukhiya is CM in panchayat; each panchayat to get 52 L in 10-15 days’
Home / Cities / Other Cities / ‘Mukhiya is CM in panchayat; each panchayat to get 52 L in 10-15 days’
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