‘Mukhiya is CM in panchayat; each panchayat to get 52 L in 10-15 days’

Rural development and panchayati raj minister Deepika Pandey Singh said, “Mukhiya is the CM in his panchayat under the three-layered panchayati raj system and each of the 4,342 panchayats in the state will receive funds worth ₹52 lakh in next 10-15 days,” people aware of the matter said.

Jharkhand rural development and panchayati raj minister Deepika Pandey Singh speaks at an event at Chaibasa (HT PHOTO)

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“The Fifteenth Finance Commission has allocated ₹2,254 crore for the panchayats to strengthen rural infrastructure... The mukhiyas have a crucial role in the all-round development of villages,” Pandey Singh said, addressing the Kolhan Division-level conclave of mukhiyas at Chaibasa.

“At least 217 mukhiyas from West Singhbhum district, 231 mukhiyas from East Singhbhum and 132 from Seraikela-Kharsawan district participated in the conclave. Eleven mukhiyas from the three districts were felicitated by the minister,” Chandan Kumar, West Singhbhum deputy commissioner said on Tuesday.

Referring to the implementation of the PESA Act, Pandey Singh said the incumbent state government had strengthened the traditional gram sabhas.

“Now, the decision of the gram sabha will be above everything and no scheme or project can be implemented without their prior permission and approval. It is also first time that women have been given the right to become the secretary of the gram sabha, which is a big step forward towards women empowerment,” said Pandey Singh.

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{{^usCountry}} She said 15% of the fund received by the panchayats would be given to the panchayat samiti members while the percentage for ward members was being discussed by the department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said 15% of the fund received by the panchayats would be given to the panchayat samiti members while the percentage for ward members was being discussed by the department. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “In view of the imminent water crisis in summer, focus on repairing the tube wells and ensure water supply by tankers. The department has also started preparation for holding the panchayat elections on time next year with 27% OBC reservation,” the minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In view of the imminent water crisis in summer, focus on repairing the tube wells and ensure water supply by tankers. The department has also started preparation for holding the panchayat elections on time next year with 27% OBC reservation,” the minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The DC further said fund of ₹15,000 was being provided to each panchayat for beautification, which would be spent on cleaning and maintenance of the panchayat bhawans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DC further said fund of ₹15,000 was being provided to each panchayat for beautification, which would be spent on cleaning and maintenance of the panchayat bhawans. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The panchayat bhawans are allocated ₹4.20 lakh each for building libraries in one of the rooms so that rural children can benefit. We have completed setting up such libraries in 96% of the panchayat bhawans in the district. Digital panchayat initiative has also been launched and people are taking benefits,” said the DC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The panchayat bhawans are allocated ₹4.20 lakh each for building libraries in one of the rooms so that rural children can benefit. We have completed setting up such libraries in 96% of the panchayat bhawans in the district. Digital panchayat initiative has also been launched and people are taking benefits,” said the DC. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debashish Sarkar ...Read More Debashish Sarkar is a special correspondent based in Jamshedpur. He has been covering government, administration, politics and crime among other things. Read Less

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