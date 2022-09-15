Mukhtar brought to Mau court from Banda jail amid tight security

Mafia-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who is lodged in Uttar Pradesh’s (U.P’s) Banda jail, was brought to the MP-MLA court in Mau district for hearing in a case under the Gangster Act.

Ansari was brought in tight security by road from Banda jail in 8 hours to Mau, after covering a distance of 450 kilometers. The court has fixed September 30 as the next date for hearing.

Mani Bahadur Singh, government advocate, MP MLA court, said Ansari was summoned in person in connection with a case under Dakahin Tola police station, Mau.

Ansari had appeared before the MP-MLA court in the case through video conferencing on September 4. However, the other three accused could not be presented before the court, following which court had ordered Ansari along with other accused to be present in person before the court on September 15.