Multi-drug resistant bacterial gene found
Researchers from the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have identified a dangerous new variant of a bacterial gene resistant to multiple drugs, on which even last-resort antibiotics may fail. According to researchers, there are fears of the possibility of a multi-drug-resistant infection outbreak due to this multi-drug-resistant gene.
“We have identified a new variant of colistin-resistant gene (mcr-5.1) from a hospital’s sewage water in Murshidabad, West Bengal. This is a first report from India showing signs of emerging colistin resistance which is highly concerning as it may lead to the failure of this last-resort antibiotic,” said the researchers at AMU’s Interdisciplinary Biotechnology Unit in Aligarh.
The researchers said that colistin is used against many multidrug-resistant and extremely drug-resistant bacterial infections, and thus, the emergence of the colistin-resistant gene is a matter of grave concern.
According to the research published in the journal Microbial Drug Resistance, the prevalence of this bacterium in the hospital environment is extremely hazardous, putting healthcare workers, patients, and visitors at a higher risk of exposure.
“This newly identified variant may lead to a multi-drug-resistant bacterial infection outbreak,” warned prof Asad U Khan, the lead author of the research paper describing the finding.
The study was carried out in the microbiology lab of the biotechnology department of the Aligarh Muslim University.
“There is a need to further understand the comprehensive resistome of the whole country which has not yet been explored in detail,” said prof Khan, who was accompanied by Absar Talat and Amina Usmani in the team as researchers.
The research paper reveals that six sewage water samples were collected from six different hospitals located in various regions of India between December 2018 and March 2021.
Out of the six collected hospital sewage water samples, the DNA samples from one obtained from Sub Divisional Hospital at Domkal, Murshidabad, was found to be harbouring the mcr-5.1 gene.
The lack of a closed drainage system and inefficient water treatment strategies can spread the antimicrobial resistance (AMR) to drinking water as well, risking lives leading to a potential MDR bacterial infection outbreak, the research states.
Quoting an earlier study, the researchers recorded in the report, “The predicted mortality rate of 10 million per day by the year 2050 due to antimicrobial resistance is startling and it becomes more minacious for a country like India which is considered an AMR hotspot. According to the World Health Organisation, robust measures at the hospital level are crucial to curb the AMR dissemination in the environment.”
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics