IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Mumbai coastal road work: Water supply in 50 buildings affected
HT Image
HT Image
others

Mumbai coastal road work: Water supply in 50 buildings affected

According to assistant civic commissioner Chakrapani Alle, the pipeline is likely to be fixed by Monday night
READ FULL STORY
By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:58 AM IST

Hundreds of residents in Marine Drive have not been getting water for more than two days owing to pipeline damage during the coastal road work. Residents from the buildings on A, B, C, E, F and G Roads have also complained of receiving muddy water.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is carrying out the construction of the coastal road between Princess Street Flyover and Worli over the 9-km stretch that passes by the sea. BMC officials said around 50 buildings at Marine Drive are affected due to the water pipeline burst.

According to assistant civic commissioner Chakrapani Alle, the pipeline is likely to be fixed by Monday night. “The burst was reported due to the piling work of the coastal road. Our water repair department is working on it. We’ve also informed the department concerned to levy penalty on the contractor.”

“We are on the job [to repair the pipeline] since Saturday. The repairing took time because we could detect the source of the pipeline burst only by Monday morning. Also, there was waterlogging due to the pipeline burst. We’re now working to fix it,” an official from the water supply department said.

Residents claim that BMC did not arrange for alternative water supply by providing water tankers for all buildings. “Though BMC started the work immediately, they told us that couldn’t detect the source of the damage. Now we’ve been told that the supply shall resume by Monday or Tuesday,” said Purshottam Hemdev who resides on G Road.

He added, “In the past two days, we didn’t get any help from BMC. We understand that it was an unplanned maintenance work, but the least BMC could have done is arranged for alternative water supply channel. We had to arrange for water supply tankers ourselves on Monday.”

Mahendra Hemdev, a resident of D Road said their corporator arranged for water by providing tankers. “The coastal road work should be smooth and no resident must be affected. We are hopeful that water supply will be restored by tomorrow [Tuesday], and no such incident takes place in the future.”

Local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Akash Purohit said, “Never has there been a water supply issue at Marine Drive. My society is also not getting water since Sunday, and we hope BMC will fix the pipeline damage and handle such situations better henceforth.”

Marine Drive residents had complained of facing water cuts and contaminated water in November 2020 too, owing to pipeline burst because of the coastal road work.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Maharashtra forest dept assures action in Badlapur tree hacking

By Anamika Gharat
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Several social activists from Ambernath have planted over 6,000 trees over the past five years, especially along the roads to increase the city’s green cover
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Bombay HC suspends sentence of Ayurveda doc convicted for causing death by negligence

By K A Y Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:13 AM IST
The court was informed that the trial court had failed to consider the statement of a witness who confirmed that the operation had gone well
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Mumbai civic body approves 536 crore for power plant on Vaitarna dam

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:10 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee on Monday approved 536 crore for a power plant project at Vaitarna Dam
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Mumbai Police book gangster Chhota Rajan’s brother for extortion

By Vijaykumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Pantnagar police at Ghatkopar booked Dipak Nikalje, the brother of gangster Chhota Rajan, in an extortion case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Mumbai Police to restart counselling centres for couples at all police stations

By Megha Sood
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:06 AM IST
The Mumbai Police have decided to revive the dedicated counselling centres that were functional at all police stations across the city between 2012 and 2015 to resolve minor matrimonial disputes
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Mumbai coastal road work: Water supply in 50 buildings affected

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:58 AM IST
According to assistant civic commissioner Chakrapani Alle, the pipeline is likely to be fixed by Monday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Remain vigilant: Maharashtra CM as Covid-19 positivity rate rises in rural areas

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:52 AM IST
A central team visited Nagpur, Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal and pointed out that these areas have a high positivity rate, following which Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

2 trucks carrying 324 LPG cylinders explode near Mumbai

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:48 AM IST
A series of blasts were reported in two trucks carrying nearly 324 filled liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders around 2am on Monday, at an open ground in Ram Nagar, Mira Road (East)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Palghar man hacks wife, her lover to death, sits near bodies

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:46 AM IST
According to police, the accused found the couple in a compromising position in his house on Sunday afternoon and attacked them with a woodcutter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Navy sailor seen roaming at Chennai airport before ‘kidnapping’: Palghar police

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:43 AM IST
The Palghar police have found a few CCTV clips in which leading seaman (LS) Surajkumar Mithilesh Dube, 27, was seen roaming freely at the Meenambakkam Airport at Chennai after landing from Hyderabad
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers in PPE overalls collecting swabs for Covid teating at Government Senior Secondary School, Sekhewal, Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Health workers in PPE overalls collecting swabs for Covid teating at Government Senior Secondary School, Sekhewal, Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
others

Six more teachers in Ludhiana test positive for Covid-19

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Five of them are master cadre teachers of Government Senior Secondary School, Sekhewal, who were found infected during the health department’s mammoth testing drive initiated in government schools of the district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Andolan gave India freedom: Farm leaders slam PM’s speech

By Karn Pratap Singh and Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Protesters camped at the Capital’s borders against three new farm laws reiterated their demand that Minimum Support Prices (MSP) be legally guaranteed, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the Rajya Sabha sought to assure farmers that the procurement regime would continue to exist, and urged them to call off their agitation and continue discussions
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

DDA, NHAI working to expedite work on Delhi’s third Ring Road

By Risha Chitlangia
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) are working to expedite construction work on the Urban Extension Road-II, also termed as the third Ring Road, which will connect four national highways ( NH-1, 10, 8 and 2) and provide seamless access between north, northwest Delhi and IGI airport and Gurugram, officials aware of the development said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi riots: Police seeks report on plea seeking FIR against Kapil Mishra

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:49 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court has directed the city police to file a report on a plea, seeking registration of FIR against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for allegedly delivering hate speeches ahead of the communal riots in north east Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

75% pedestrian facilities unsafe, in violation of norms: Study

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:46 PM IST
New Delhi:At least 75% of Delhi’s pedestrian facilities do not follow international standards of road safety, according to a survey by independent researchers which found that spaces meant for pedestrians were either encroached by people to feed birds or by the authorities to plant trees and place other obstructive installations
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP