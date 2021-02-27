Mumbai doctor moves HC seeking FIR against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

A Kalina-based doctor has filed a petition in the Bombay high court (HC) seeking directions to Mumbai Police to probe three complaints lodged by her in 2013 and 2018 against unknown persons. She also sought action against the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), zone 8, for allegedly failing to comply with the National Commission for Women’s (NCW) directions to file a first information reports (FIRs) against member of Parliament (MP) from Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut and others, including her estranged husband, for harassing her.

Despite repeated attempts, Raut did not respond to HT’s calls or messages.

The petition filed through advocate Abha Singh has alleged that in May and June 2013, the petitioner had been attacked by unknown persons at Mahim and Vakola, after which she had lodged complaints at the two police stations. In October 2018, she filed a complaint of stalking with Vakola police. The alleged stalker, after his arrest, revealed that he worked with a security agency and was asked to harass the doctor. However, no further action was taken to find out who was behind it, she said.

In 2020, on the recommendation of NCW, she approached DCP (zone 8) with all the evidences to register an FIR against Raut and other persons who had allegedly mentally tortured her. But the DCP delayed filing the FIR, she alleged.

The petitioner has claimed that Raut has repeatedly threatened her and also got her phone tapped and kept track of her movements by making guards of security agencies and the police to follow her. She has also alleged that her social and professional life has been disrupted as her husband was told to harass and later divorce her. Her friends were told to distance themselves from her or face dire consequences. The release of her movie was also stalled by issuing threats to the channel with which the petitioner had an agreement, said the petition.

In light of these submissions, she appealed for directions for a departmental inquiry on why no action was taken based on complaints filed in 2013 and 2018, and to take suitable action against DCP for not registering an FIR as per the guidelines laid down by am Apex court judgment. The petition also prayed for injunctions against Raut and his custodial interrogation to ascertain his role in the cases. The petition is likely to be heard on March 4