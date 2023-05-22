Khar Danda fire victim succumbs to injuries

Mumbai: One of the six victims of the Khar Danda gas leak fire died at National Burns Centre (NBC), Airoli, on Saturday night.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the hospital officials, the deceased, Sakubai Jaiswal, 65, had sustained 87% burn injuries and was on ventilator.

“The woman was transferred to the hospital from Bhabha Hospital, Bandra, on May 15 evening and remained critical. She succumbed to her injuries late Saturday night,” an NBC official said.

The Jaiswals—Sakubai, Sunil, 29, Priyanka, 25, and Pratham, 5, along with their relatives Viyeshka Chavan, 7, and Nikita Mahadik, 26—had sustained severe burn injuries in a fire caused by suspected gas leakage at Jaiswal’s one-plus-one chawl residence in Khar Danda, Bandra, on Monday.

Both the children suffered 60% burns. Sunil, Priyanka and Nikita have 32%, 44% and 49% burn injuries respectively.

Apart from Sakubai, the others underwent a surgery and their dead tissues were removed and skin grafting was done using cadaver skin from the skin bank. Doctors said they are under observation and Nikita continues to remain on ventilator.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunil’s family and his two sisters—Anita and Sunita’s family—had celebrated Mother’s Day with their mother Sakubai on Sunday evening. While Anita and Sunita’s family returned home, Anita’s daughter Viyeshka stayed back at Sunil’s house along with Nikita, a relative. On Monday morning, all six sustained severe burn injuries.

They were initially taken to Bhabha Hospital where they were kept in the intensive care unit. Later in the afternoon, Pratham and Viyeshka were shifted to the burns ward in BMC’s Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai Central and Sakubai, Nikita, Sunil and Priyanka were shifted to NBC, Airoli in the evening.

Sunil worked as a contractual DJ while his wife Priyanka and mother, Sakubai, worked as house help and Nikita worked in a beauty parlour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON