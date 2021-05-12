Home / Cities / Others / Mumbai to face 10% water cut from May 17-21
Mumbai to face 10% water cut from May 17-21

The city will face 10% water cut from May 17-21 owing to a repair work at the Pise Dam, which supplies water to the city
By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 12:58 AM IST

The city will face 10% water cut from May 17-21 owing to a repair work at the Pise Dam, which supplies water to the city.

“It’s an emergency repair work related to pneumatic valves on Pise Dam,” a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, BMC said, “Due to this repair work, 10% of water will be cut from Mumbai’s water supply from Monday, May 17, to Friday, May 21. It is appealed to the citizens of Mumbai to store water properly and use water sparingly during this water cut period and also to cooperate with the administration.”

BMC supplies around 3,700 million litres to the city against its demand of around 4,200 million litres.

