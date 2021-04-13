Home / Cities / Others / Munger firing: After transfer of 17 police officers, SP also shifted
A day after the transfer of 17 officials out of Munger district in keeping with the Patna High Court order in the case involving firing during idol immersion in Munger last year, the district’s superintendent of police (SP) Manavjeet Singh Dhillon was also shifted to Samastipur on Tuesday evening
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 10:00 PM IST
SP (rail) Jagunath Jala Reddy replaces Dhillon at Munger. Samastipur SP Vikas Burman has been made new rail SP, Patna.

A notification to this effect was issued by the home department late Tuesday evening.

On October 26 last year, an 18-year-old boy, Anurag Poddar, had died in alleged police firing at a Durga idol immersion procession in the town.

Later, his father Amarnath Poddar moved the HC, which, on April 7, ordered the transfers of police officers related to the probe, in any way, into the firing in which the boy was killed.

The then DM and SP, Rajesh Meena and Lipi Singh, respectively, were transferred from Munger on the directive of the Election Commission as the incident took place two days before the state Assembly polls in the constituency. Rachna Patil was appointed as DM and Manavjeet Singh Dhillon the SP.

