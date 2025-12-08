A murder accused out on bail was shot dead in Rohtas district late on Sunday evening, police said. Murder accused out on bail shot dead in Rohtas

The incident occurred outside Varuna village under Bikramganj police station limits. Police said the victim, 44-year-old Akhilesh Rai, was returning home in an autorickshaw from the Bikramganj market with his wife when about a dozen armed men intercepted the vehicle, dragged him out and opened fire as he tried to flee. Rai died on the spot.

Bikramganj Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Lalan Kumar, reached the spot and prevented the situation from turning violent. Rai had sustained three gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen, the SHO said.

Rohtas Superintendent of Police (SP) Raushan Kumar said the killing appeared to be an act of revenge. In 2019, a villager, Jiyut Rai, was shot dead and Akhilesh Rai was a named accused in that case. He was currently out on bail and working in a factory in Punjab, and had returned to the village for a court date in the murder trial.

The SP said a technical team and the STF have been deployed to investigate the case and arrest the attackers. Five empty cartridges were recovered from the spot, and scientific evidence is being collected. The body has been sent to Sasaram for post-mortem.

A murder case has been registered at the Bikramganj police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act against 10 named and some unidentified accused. A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed, and two accused have been arrested so far. Raids are on to nab the others, the SP added.