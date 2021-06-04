Murder convict who jumped parole injured in encounter

New Delhi A 27-year-old murder convict, who jumped parole and allegedly stabbed a businessman a few weeks ago for refusing to pay extortion money, was shot in his leg in an encounter with a police team in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The suspect, Aman Pilla, allegedly fired a round at a head constable, hitting him in his bullet-proof vest, after which the policeman returned fire and injured his left leg.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Parwinder Singh said Pilla is a member of the notorious Tillu Tajpuria gang and has 16 previous criminal cases against him. “He was convicted for a murder in 2015 and was released on parole for a month in March due to the pandemic. But he jumped parole and began extorting businessmen,” said Singh.

After jumping parole, Pilla, a resident of Mangolpuri, allegedly stabbed a businessman in the same neighbourhood on April 22 for not giving into his extortion demand. An attempt to murder case was registered against him and the police were on his trail ever since.

Late Wednesday night, police received a tip-off that Pilla would visit Mangolpuri to meet his family. “We laid a trap near Mangolpuri flyover and noticed him on a motorcycle around midnight. When we asked him to stop, he took out a pistol and fired at a head constable,”said the DCP.

After a brief exchange of fire, Pilla was overpowered and a gun with five bullets was recovered from him.

He was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where doctors said he is now out of danger.