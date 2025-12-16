Search
Museum on Sant Ravidas coming up in Varanasi

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 07:14 am IST

A Sant Ravidas Museum is being built in Varanasi to showcase his life and teachings through digital displays, set to open in February 2027.

A state-of-the-art Sant Ravidas Museum will come up at his birthplace, Seer Govardhanpur, Varanasi which will apprise future generations about his life, philosophy, and teachings through digital gallery.

The museum is being constructed on a G+1 floor plan, covering an area of approximately 1,645 square metres at a cost of approximately 23 crore.

The museum will vividly present the life of Sant Ravidas, his literature, his contribution to the Bhakti movement, and the spiritual and social environment of the 15th-16th centuries through digital projection, graphics, and audio-visual mediums.

Manvendra Singh, project manager of UP Projects Corporation Limited, Varanasi, stated that a museum dedicated to the life and philosophy of Sant Ravidas is under construction at his birthplace, Seer Govardhan, spanning 1645 square metres.

The museum, costing approximately Rs. 2320.73 lakh, is scheduled for completion in February 2027.

Singh said that information about Sant Ravidas’s birth, life, and spiritual and domestic life will be available through digital images and videos.

He further stated that the museum will have five large galleries. The ground floor and first floor will house the administrative building, cafeteria, souvenir shop, seating areas for visitors and other facilities. Landscaping will enhance the beauty of the museum.

