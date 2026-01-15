Police in Supaul district have launched an investigation into the mysterious death of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead in her room on Tuesday evening. While family members lodged a case of unnatural death (UD), citing a fall from a staircase, a postmortem examination revealed a bullet injury to her chest. Mystery shrouds Class XI student’s death in Supaul; family cites fall from staircase, autopsy reveals bullet injury

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sarath RS said, “The family has registered a UD case, but police initiated a serious probe after the postmortem findings. We are investigating the matter from all possible angles.”

Dr Thakur Prasad, posted at Supaul district hospital and who conducted the postmortem, said, “The bullet injury is the primary cause of death. A bullet has been recovered from the girl’s chest.” He added that further investigation would be carried out by the police.

The incident occurred at Bhimnagar Panchayat under the Bhimnagar police station limits on Tuesday evening. The girl, a Class XI student, was allegedly watching television when the incident took place. Family members rushed her to the Sub-Divisional Hospital at Birpur, where doctors declared her dead.

Subsequently, the uncle of the deceased lodged a UD case at Bhimnagar police station, attributing the death to a fall from a staircase. However, following information provided by the attending doctor regarding the suspicious nature of the death, police reached the girl’s residence and sent the body to the district hospital for postmortem, which revealed the presence of a bullet.

“After the postmortem, the matter came to notice,” a police officer said, adding that no one has come forward so far to lodge a complaint. He further claimed that the girl’s father is a contractor with political influence.

Police said further investigation is underway.