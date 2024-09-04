Nagaland: 1 killed after heavy rain causes landslides; portion of NH-29 affected

One person was killed while several others were injured after heavy rainfall led to landslides that occurred late Tuesday night in Nagaland’s Pherima along National Highway-29 between state capital Kohima and Dimapur, authorities said. A portion of the same highway was washed off in New Chumukedima on Tuesday evening. (Representative file photo)

“According to preliminary reports, four to six persons are said to be missing, and search and rescue operations have been on since 4am this morning,” an official of the district administration told HT.

He said road restoration works are also underway, but the national highway is now completely cut off for vehicular movement.

According to people aware of the matter, a portion of the same highway was washed off in New Chumukedima on Tuesday evening. Hundreds of vehicles are reported to be stranded on these routes.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), chief minister Neiphiu Rio said authorities are helping those affected.

“I’m deeply concerned by large scale destruction on NH-29 caused by incessant rainfall. Authorities are on-site assessing the situation & helping those affected. The state govt will continue to pursue with the GoI & @nhidcl for immediate measures & restore normalcy at the earliest,” Rio said on Wednesday morning.

Authorities said they are monitoring the situation, assessing the extent of damage and will likely bring out a fresh travel advisory. Alternative travel routes are also being assessed, they said.

Incessant rain during the past few weeks have triggered landslides in multiple places across Nagaland cutting off portions of roads in the state.