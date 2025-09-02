Nagaland Assembly defers discussion on ‘satanic worship’

KOHIMA: The Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA), which began its two-day session on Tuesday, deferred the admittance of a contentious issue regarding devil worship, which was raised by a Naga People’s Front (NPF) MLA, although the matter was listed in the day’s business schedule. The Nagaland Legislative Assembly. (File Photo)

NPF MLA Kuzholuzo Nienu had sought attention to matters of urgent public importance under the state assembly’s relevant rule pertaining to “Prohibition of Satanic worship in Nagaland”. However, during the session, NLA Speaker Sharingain Longkumer announced that the matter has been deferred “until further listing”.

The topic has drawn criticism from various quarters including the church. The Nagaland Joint Christian Forum (NJCF) in a statement maintained that satanic worship is not an organised religion but a ritual practice universally rejected across religions and cultures.

“By according official attention to ‘satanic worship’ in the state assembly, the government risks unintentionally promoting or legitimising something that does not even have a structured existence. Discussions at such a high platform might draw curiosity and publicity, which could work against the intended purpose,” the NJCF said.

It further said that as a predominantly Christian state, Nagaland has always upheld values that reject such ill practices. While opposing the discussion of the topic in the assembly, the forum said it would appreciate it if the government prohibits such worship in the state.