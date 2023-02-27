Nagaland assembly polls: Incidents of violence reported in Tyui constituency

Violent poll-related incidents were reported from Tyui constituency in Nagaland’s Wokha district where deputy chief minister Yanthungo Patton is in a four-cornered contest against state Janata Dal (United) president Senchumo Lotha, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) nominee Y Kikon and independent candidate Hayithung Tungoe Lotha. The counting of votes will take place on Thursday. (Representative file image)

There were reports of alleged stone pelting incidents by JD(U) supporters outside polling station.

While officials could not be reached out for comments, people aware of the matter informed that an elderly woman and a young man were injured in the incident.

The polling process was reportedly stalled for an hour. However, security personnel controlled the situation after which the polling resumed.

Similar incidents were also reported in Chukitong under the same constituency.

The polling for the states of Meghalaya and Nagaland are underway.

