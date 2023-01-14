Home / Cities / Others / Nagaland: Statewide bandh seeking solution to Naga issue before polls deferred

Nagaland: Statewide bandh seeking solution to Naga issue before polls deferred

others
Published on Jan 14, 2023 02:31 PM IST

Many tribal bodies opposed the proposed bandh in view that the Nagaland People’s Action Committee (NPAC) had not consulted apex tribal organisations in the state before taking such a decision

A six-hour statewide bandh was called on Saturday to demand a solution to the Naga political issue before the assembly elections. (Representative Image)
A six-hour statewide bandh was called on Saturday to demand a solution to the Naga political issue before the assembly elections. (Representative Image)
ByAlice Yhoshü

The Nagaland People’s Action Committee (NPAC), a citizens’ forum, has deferred the six-hour statewide bandh it called on Saturday to demand a solution to the Naga political issue before the assembly elections after many tribal bodies opposed the proposed bandh in view that the NPAC had not consulted apex tribal organisations in the state while taking such a decision.

The NPAC issued a statement saying that it decided to call off the proposed bandh as the Central Nagaland Tribes Council (CNTC), a body of eight Naga tribes, requested it for the same in view of a meeting of the CNTC scheduled to be held on January 17 that will be discussing the same issue.

The NPAC was formed in June 2022 during a meeting of tribal bodies and civil society organisations to urge the negotiating parties of the Naga peace talks to expedite the talks and bring the issue to a logical conclusion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out