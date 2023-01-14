Nagaland: Statewide bandh seeking solution to Naga issue before polls deferred

The Nagaland People’s Action Committee (NPAC), a citizens’ forum, has deferred the six-hour statewide bandh it called on Saturday to demand a solution to the Naga political issue before the assembly elections after many tribal bodies opposed the proposed bandh in view that the NPAC had not consulted apex tribal organisations in the state while taking such a decision.

The NPAC issued a statement saying that it decided to call off the proposed bandh as the Central Nagaland Tribes Council (CNTC), a body of eight Naga tribes, requested it for the same in view of a meeting of the CNTC scheduled to be held on January 17 that will be discussing the same issue.

The NPAC was formed in June 2022 during a meeting of tribal bodies and civil society organisations to urge the negotiating parties of the Naga peace talks to expedite the talks and bring the issue to a logical conclusion.