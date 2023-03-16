Nagaland’s oldest resident Pupirei Pfukha dies at 121

Nagaland’s oldest resident, Pupirei Pfukha, who was 121 years old, passed away on Wednesday evening at her residence in Kigwema village in Kohima district. The mortal remains of the supercentenarian will be laid to rest at the village on Thursday afternoon. (HT photo)

Pfukha was married to Vichapa of the same village and they had four children.

According to family members, her husband passed away in 1969 while their four children also predeceased her. She is survived by 18 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

A 1982-issued voter identity card by the state election department is the only document which proves her age.

It was recorded that she was 80 years old then.

Kigwema village chief Balie Kere told HT that Pupirei lived her life well. Though she lost her eyesight in her 80s, she had a good memory and could recall the past events including three great wars, famines vividly till recently.

“Her life is testimony that God’s blessing was definitely with her. She was a powerhouse of wisdom and blessing to our village,” Kere said.

Dispelling doubts over the age-related claims, the village head said Pupirei was married to his father’s uncle. Kere’s father, had he been alive today, would be 103 years old.

