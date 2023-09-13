National Nutrition Month: Use of coarse grain encouraged during drive in Varanasi slums

The Adani Foundation is encouraging people to use coarse grains for a balanced and nutritious diet through rallies, nutrition fairs, nutrition dialogues, nutrition counselling in slums during the National Nutrition Month. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Under the Fortune Suposhan Project run by Adani Wilmar, the National Nutrition Month is being marked in urban slums. The people of the community are encouraged to use coarse grains for a balanced and nutritious diet through rallies, nutrition fairs, nutrition dialogues, nutrition counselling, a press statement read.

As part of it, various programmes were organised in slums like Badi Gabi, Lallapura, Nakkhighat, Rajghat, Bajardiha, Birdopur, etc. in which a nutrition fair was organised for pregnant women and adolescent girls. Birdopur area councilor Seema Verma also organised a baby shower for pregnant women and prepared dishes made from coarse grains like Ragi Halwa, Bajra Idli, Bajra Laddu, Drumstick Pulao, Drumstick Paratha, Ragi Chilla and Sava Kheer. The importance of Sava Pulao, etc. was explained.

While giving information about the five principles of nutrition, nutrition officer Mamta Yadav explained the importance of prenatal check-ups of pregnant women. On this occasion, on behalf of the health department, ANM Lilavati, explained in detail about the vaccination to be given during the first 1,000 days of life.

Anganwadi workers Sunita Jaison, Maya Devi, Meera Devi, Vidya Devi and Suposhan Sangini Soni Maurya, Preeti Maurya, Neelam Jyoti Bharti, Rita Verma, Bindu Patel, and Mamta Srivastava etc. were present during the function.