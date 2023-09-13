News / Cities / Others / National Nutrition Month: Use of coarse grain encouraged during drive in Varanasi slums

National Nutrition Month: Use of coarse grain encouraged during drive in Varanasi slums

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Sep 13, 2023 12:31 AM IST

The people of the community are encouraged to use coarse grains for a balanced and nutritious diet through rallies, nutrition fairs, nutrition dialogues, nutrition counselling

The Adani Foundation is encouraging people to use coarse grains for a balanced and nutritious diet through rallies, nutrition fairs, nutrition dialogues, nutrition counselling in slums during the National Nutrition Month.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Under the Fortune Suposhan Project run by Adani Wilmar, the National Nutrition Month is being marked in urban slums. The people of the community are encouraged to use coarse grains for a balanced and nutritious diet through rallies, nutrition fairs, nutrition dialogues, nutrition counselling, a press statement read.

As part of it, various programmes were organised in slums like Badi Gabi, Lallapura, Nakkhighat, Rajghat, Bajardiha, Birdopur, etc. in which a nutrition fair was organised for pregnant women and adolescent girls. Birdopur area councilor Seema Verma also organised a baby shower for pregnant women and prepared dishes made from coarse grains like Ragi Halwa, Bajra Idli, Bajra Laddu, Drumstick Pulao, Drumstick Paratha, Ragi Chilla and Sava Kheer. The importance of Sava Pulao, etc. was explained.

While giving information about the five principles of nutrition, nutrition officer Mamta Yadav explained the importance of prenatal check-ups of pregnant women. On this occasion, on behalf of the health department, ANM Lilavati, explained in detail about the vaccination to be given during the first 1,000 days of life.

Anganwadi workers Sunita Jaison, Maya Devi, Meera Devi, Vidya Devi and Suposhan Sangini Soni Maurya, Preeti Maurya, Neelam Jyoti Bharti, Rita Verma, Bindu Patel, and Mamta Srivastava etc. were present during the function.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out