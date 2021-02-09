Navy sailor seen roaming at Chennai airport before ‘kidnapping’: Palghar police
The Palghar police have found a few CCTV clips in which leading seaman (LS) Surajkumar Mithilesh Dube, 27, was seen roaming freely at the Meenambakkam Airport at Chennai after landing from Hyderabad. Police are now questioning the claims made by Dube on his death bed, in which he said he was kidnapped by three unidentified men and taken to Gholwad jungle in Palghar and burnt alive.
An officer who is part of the investigative team said Dube arrived at the Chennai airport around 12.30am on January 30 and was alone. “Dube had claimed he was kidnapped immediately after he stepped outside the airport. It is questionable that Dube claimed he was kidnapped, but had the time to withdraw ₹5,000 from an ATM in Chennai,” said the officer. We are also examining Dube’s DMAT account through which he was dealing in stocks, shares. Two trading firms were looking after the said account on behalf of Dubey,” said the officer.
“We have found proof of Dube taking personal loans of ₹8.43 lakh, borrowed ₹5.75 lakh from his colleague at INS Agrani, Coimbatore, and his would-be in-laws had also given him nearly ₹8.5 lakh to invest in the stock market,” said the officer.
