NBRI launches ‘E-Flora of U.P.’ book covering 5k plant species in state

LUCKNOW An exhibition focusing on Plant Diversity, Systematics & Herbarium opened on Wednesday as part of the “One Week One Lab” initiative at the CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) in Lucknow. AK Shasany, director of CSIR-NBRI, noted that the exhibition’s theme centered on showcasing the research and publication achievements of the Plant Diversity, Systematics & Herbarium Division at CSIR-NBRI. (HT Photo)

The event saw the release of several noteworthy publications, including a book titled ‘Plant Resources of Uttar Pradesh: A Comprehensive Checklist’, an ‘e-flora of Uttar Pradesh’, and a brochure showcasing the ‘CSIR-NBRI Herbarium (LWG)’.

The ‘e-flora’ and the book collectively offer detailed insights into more than 5,000 plant species native to Uttar Pradesh.

Durga Shankar Mishra, the state’s chief secretary and the chief guest at the event, emphasised the urgency of combating ecological degradation by advocating for increased tree planting and raising public awareness about afforestation. He applauded the dedicated research efforts of scientists, highlighting the critical role of taxonomic studies and herbariums in documenting and preserving various plant species, many of which are at risk of extinction. He further urged a thorough exploration of ancient scriptures to tap into the wealth of knowledge left behind by our ancestors.

Distinguished guests at the event included -- M Sanjappa, former director of the Botanical Survey of India; PV Sane, former director of CSIR-NBRI; and Ramanuj Narayan, director of CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneshwar -- who were all present as Guests of Honour.

In a related event the previous day, CSIR-NBRI initiated a beautification drive at Sikandarbagh Crossing. Ornamental plants were thoughtfully planted along the road divider as part of this endeavour.

