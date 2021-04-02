NCP: Sharad Pawar responding well to treatment

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is said to be responding well to treatment, following an endoscopic procedure, and is likely to get discharged from Breach Candy Hospital in the next two days, doctors said on Thursday. The doctors allowed the veteran politician to walk and have solid foods on Thursday evening.

“Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb is responding well to the treatment in hospital and is in the pink of health. He was checked upon by Dr Amit Maydeo at 7pm and he is now allowed to walk and take solid foods,” party’s chief spokesperson and state minority affairs minister Nawab Malik tweeted on Thursday.

Dr Maydeo, a gastroenterologist and endoscopy expert, said it will take a few days for Pawar to recover completely.

“He [Pawar] is doing fine and recovering from the issues, but it takes some time [to recover]. We will be able to consider discharging him only after two days,” he said.

Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy on Tuesday night for the endoscopic procedure. He will have to be operated upon for a gallbladder surgery, for which he will have to be admitted again. This may take more than a week as he has swelling and inflammation in the pancreas. He was also suffering with jaundice when he was admitted to the hospital.

On Thursday morning, his daughter and Baramati Member of Parliament Supriya Sule went live on Facebook, during which Pawar was seen reading a newspaper while sitting on the hospital bed.