NCR’s Prayagraj div mulling emergency medical rooms at rly stns
In a new initiative aimed at providing timely emergency medical care to needy passengers travelling by trains, authorities of Prayagraj division of North Central Railway (NCR) are mulling over a proposal to introduce service of emergency medical room (EMR) at different important railway stations under its jurisdiction.
These rooms will be having a doctor and support staff who would provide emergency medical facility to not only the train passengers but also those who stay on the station premises for various reasons, be it authorized vendors, porters or for that matter common public that arrives to receive or see off their family members.
As per the present practice being followed by the railway authorities, whenever a train passenger needs any medical facility in an emergency situation, the approaching station is informed about the same and the railway doctor attends to the emergency. For attending the train passenger, railway charges nominal fee of ₹100 from the passenger.
“We are preparing the proposal to introduce a similar service of EMR through which the private doctors or hospital can open the EMR at the given station and provide medical emergency services to the train passengers or people staying on the premises of the station. For providing the service, the service provider can charge a nominal fee which could be equal to what the Railways charge,” said public relation officer (PRO), Prayagraj division Amit Kumar Singh.
As per the proposal, the EMR facility could start from Kanpur Central station and will be extended to important stations like Prayagraj Junction, Etawah, Tundla, Aligarh etc. This is in line with the circular of Indian Railways (IR) introduced in the year 2018 following which EMR facility is being provided at various stations of the Central Railway (CR) and are running successfully.
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
Video: Kolkata cop cornered, thrashed by mob holding BJP flags during protest
Several police personnel and BJP workers reportedly suffered injuries as parts of Kolkata and Howrah district turned into a battlefield on Tuesday, with supporters of the saffron party clashing with the cops while trying to get past barricades erected to prevent them from marching towards the West Bengal secretariat 'Nabanna'. A Kolkata Police officer said, "There was no report of any serious injury to any protestors though several police personnel have suffered injuries".
