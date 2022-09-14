NCR’s Prayagraj div mulling emergency medical rooms at rly stns

In a new initiative aimed at providing timely emergency medical care to needy passengers travelling by trains, authorities of Prayagraj division of North Central Railway (NCR) are mulling over a proposal to introduce service of emergency medical room (EMR) at different important railway stations under its jurisdiction.

These rooms will be having a doctor and support staff who would provide emergency medical facility to not only the train passengers but also those who stay on the station premises for various reasons, be it authorized vendors, porters or for that matter common public that arrives to receive or see off their family members.

As per the present practice being followed by the railway authorities, whenever a train passenger needs any medical facility in an emergency situation, the approaching station is informed about the same and the railway doctor attends to the emergency. For attending the train passenger, railway charges nominal fee of ₹100 from the passenger.

“We are preparing the proposal to introduce a similar service of EMR through which the private doctors or hospital can open the EMR at the given station and provide medical emergency services to the train passengers or people staying on the premises of the station. For providing the service, the service provider can charge a nominal fee which could be equal to what the Railways charge,” said public relation officer (PRO), Prayagraj division Amit Kumar Singh.

As per the proposal, the EMR facility could start from Kanpur Central station and will be extended to important stations like Prayagraj Junction, Etawah, Tundla, Aligarh etc. This is in line with the circular of Indian Railways (IR) introduced in the year 2018 following which EMR facility is being provided at various stations of the Central Railway (CR) and are running successfully.