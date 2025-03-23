NCR’s Prayagraj division: 18.57L collected in fines after crackdown on unlawful chain pulling

Officials of the Prayagraj division of North Central Railways (NCR) have launched an intensive crackdown on unauthorised alarm chain pulling (ACP) in trains, which causes unnecessary delays. The alarm chain system, installed in all trains, serves as an emergency communication tool between passengers and railway authorities (File)

“Continuous action has been taken against those who pull the train chain without a valid emergency. Under the Railway Act, 1989, a total of 3,688 cases of illegal chain pulling were registered in the Prayagraj division during the 2024-25 financial year (up to February 2025). During this period, 3,684 offenders were arrested, and a total fine of ₹18.57 lakh was collected,” said Amit Singh, public relations officer (PRO), Prayagraj division.

The alarm chain system, installed in all trains, serves as an emergency communication tool between passengers and railway authorities. Passengers are permitted to use it only in cases of genuine emergencies.

“Any misuse of this facility, such as pulling the alarm chain without sufficient cause, is punishable under Section 141 of the Railway Act,” Singh added.

According to station-wise data, 375 cases were registered at Prayagraj Junction, in which 373 passengers were arrested and a fine of ₹2,23,758 was collected. At Aligarh Junction, 349 cases were registered, in which all the passengers were arrested and a fine of ₹1,15,560 was imposed. At Kanpur Central, 490 passengers were arrested in 492 cases and a fine of ₹2,84,309 was collected, data shows.

Likewise, 283 cases were reported at Etawah Junction, where 286 passengers were arrested and a fine of ₹1,07,605 was imposed while at Fatehpur station, 219 cases were registered, in which all the passengers were arrested and a fine of ₹1,23,490 was collected. At Mirzapur station, 240 passengers were arrested and a fine of ₹1,48,515 was collected in the same period, officials shared.

The North Central Railway has urged passengers to refrain from unnecessary chain pulling and to maintain discipline during travel.

“Misusing the alarm chain is not just a legal offense but also causes inconvenience to fellow passengers. The railway administration remains vigilant to ensure train punctuality and safety. We appeal to passengers to cooperate for a smooth and hassle-free journey,” said PRO Amit Singh.